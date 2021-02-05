World
Italy's LEU party says will not support a Draghi govt with the League
- There are issues that make us incompatible with the presence of parties like the League. We have been very clear and I think this has been appreciated.
- Draghi, who received a mandate to form a new government with broad parliamentary support, is holding talks with parties to muster a majority in the highly fragmented parliament.
05 Feb 2021
ROME: Italy's left-wing LEU party will not support a government led by former ECB chief Mario Draghi if the coalition includes the right-wing League, the group said on Friday.
"There are issues that make us incompatible with the presence of parties like the League. We have been very clear and I think this has been appreciated," LEU's Senate leader Loredana De Petris told reporters after meeting Draghi.
Draghi, who received a mandate to form a new government with broad parliamentary support, is holding talks with parties to muster a majority in the highly fragmented parliament.
PM Khan says he will continue to raise voice for Kashmiris, till they get freedom
Italy's LEU party says will not support a Draghi govt with the League
Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM
Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS
China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report
Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO
Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations
Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today
Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted
Read more stories
Comments