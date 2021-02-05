Italy's LEU party says will not support a Draghi govt with the League

ROME: Italy's left-wing LEU party will not support a government led by former ECB chief Mario Draghi if the coalition includes the right-wing League, the group said on Friday.

"There are issues that make us incompatible with the presence of parties like the League. We have been very clear and I think this has been appreciated," LEU's Senate leader Loredana De Petris told reporters after meeting Draghi.

Draghi, who received a mandate to form a new government with broad parliamentary support, is holding talks with parties to muster a majority in the highly fragmented parliament.