ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sweden's Assa Abloy looks to vaccines to unlock recovery

  • Q4 adjusted op profit down 14%.
  • Cost cuts helped support margins.
  • Proposes higher dividend, shares rise.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lockmaker, missed fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit forecasts on Friday as the impact of restrictions outweighed cost-cutting efforts.

Chief Executive Nico Delvaux said that business should pick up from the middle of the year once vaccination programmes started to have an impact and lockdowns ease.

"Then as of the summer and the second half of the year we should start to see a good improvement. That's our assumption," Delvaux told Reuters, referring to the overall market.

Commercial demand had picked up slightly in January from the fourth quarter in the United States and Europe, Delvaux told analysts and media in a call. Assa Abloy proposed a higher than expected dividend of 3.90 crowns per share for 2020, up from 3.85 crowns for 2019.

Its shares were up 3.75% at 1145 GMT, taking a year-to-date rise to around 11%.

Operating profit before restructuring costs fell 14% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to 3.48 billion crowns ($411 million), just below the 3.63 billion forecast by analysts, Refinitiv SmartEstimate showed. Organic sales at the company, which has had a high pace of acquisitions, were down 5%.

The group's Global Technologies division, whose products range from ID badges and readers to hotel room entrance cards, suffered in particular as people stayed at home more due to the pandemic.

Cost cuts and strong residential demand in core markets helped cushion the impact at group level, the company said.

"The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to much weaker and volatile demand in 2020," Delvaux said in a statement.

"As the vaccine programme is rolled out, we expect restrictions to be gradually phased out, trust and mobility to return and demand in general to improve."

Visa restrictions vaccination programmes Assa Abloy world's biggest lockmaker

Sweden's Assa Abloy looks to vaccines to unlock recovery

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters