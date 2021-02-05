ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Tesla targets new ‘Model 2’ unveiling at Guangzhou Auto Show

  • The car is expected to have a drive range between 350-450km.
  • The new model will be a ‘hatchback version of the Model 3’ and is expected to sell for around 160,000 yuan.
BR Web Desk Updated 05 Feb 2021

Tesla is about to add another model in its already impressive lineup for electric cars, which is expected to make its first public appearance later this year.

The car dubbed as Model 2, would be designed in China while it is expected to be unveiled at Guangzhou Auto Show, Chinese media reports.

The compact electric car was one of several revelations from Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk at the EV maker’s Battery Day in 2020.

The car will be first locally-designed vehicle made at Tesla’s China Design Centre, and will be made at the Shanghai gigafactory.

As per reports, the new model will be a ‘hatchback version of the Model 3’ and is expected to sell for around 160,000 yuan.

The car is expected to have a drive range between 350-450km.

Tesla has proved a dominating force in the Chinese auto market, it came second to Wuling’s tiny HongGuang Mini EV which in December 2020 sold 33,000 units to the Model 3’s 23,000.

It’s unlikely the Model 2 will be able to compete against the Wuling’s tiny 28,880 yuan price point but it will, of course, have the advantage in terms of Tesla tech and software.

