ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

  • Imran says no one should mistake our desire for stability & peace as a sign of weakness
  • Over seven decades of Indian Occupation & oppression have failed to weaken the Kashmiri people’s resolve to struggle for their right to self-determination: Premier
Fahad Zulfikar 05 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is ready to take two steps forward for peace if India demonstrates sincerity in seeking a just solution to the Kashmir issue in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

In his twitter message on Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday, Imran said: “But let no one mistake our desire for stability & peace as a sign of weakness.”

He added, “Rather, it is because of our strength & confidence as a nation that we are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure a just peace that fulfills the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”

The premier maintained that he wants to reiterate that Pakistan stands united and resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, which has been reaffirmed by the international community in numerous UNSC resolutions.

“Over 7 decades of Indian Occupation & oppression have failed to weaken the Kashmiri people’s resolve to struggle for their right to self-determination,” the PM highlighted. “Now, a younger generation of Kashmiris is taking the struggle forward with even greater resolve.”

He stated, “To the Kashmiri people, my message is that your goal of self determination is not far. Pakistan will stand with you till you achieve your legitimate rights. Pakistan has always stood for peace in our region, but the onus of creating an enabling environment lies with India.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan IIOJK message Kashmir Solidarity Day just solution to the Kashmir issue legitimate struggle for self determination taking the struggle forward

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters