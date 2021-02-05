Markets
Australia shares eye strong open on high iron ore prices; NZ up
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.
05 Feb 2021
Australian shares were expected to climb on Friday, taking cues from a strong finish on Wall Street, with higher iron ore prices likely to boost domestic miners such as BHP Group and Rio Tinto Ltd.
The local share price index futures rose 1% or 69 points by 2133 GMT, a 0.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.
Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS
Australia shares eye strong open on high iron ore prices; NZ up
Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO
Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations
Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today
Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted
Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC
RLNG prices increased
Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra
Read more stories
Comments