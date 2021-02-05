ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Malaysia end-Jan palm oil stocks seen rebounding as exports, output plunge

  • A drop in imports, after hitting multi-year highs in December, will be the main deterrent for stockpiles to rise, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of January likely ticked up for the first time in four months, as a deep plunge in exports offset output which tumbled to near 5-year low, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Stockpiles in the world's second largest producer is seen rebounding 1.75% from the previous month to 1.29 million tonnes, according to a median estimate of 11 planters, traders and analysts polled by Reuters.

Production, which has been suffering from flooding in parts of Malaysia and an acute labour shortage, is forecast to nosedive 13% to 1.16 million tonnes, its lowest since February 2016.

Exports is pegged to slump 35% from January to 1.06 million tonnes, their smallest since February 2015, as shipments to the biggest buyers India and China slowed.

This was because traders front-loaded their crude palm oil (CPO) exports in December ahead of Malaysia reinstating the export tax in January, said Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, in a note.

A drop in imports, after hitting multi-year highs in December, will be the main deterrent for stockpiles to rise, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Imports were seen down 61% to 110,000 tonnes.

"We believe prices will remain supported in the first quarter of 2021, underpinned by tight stock levels, concerns over CPO production given the weather uncertainties and strong prices of other edible oils," Affin Hwang Capital said in a note.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release the official data on Feb. 10.

