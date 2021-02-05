ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

South Asia: 'Sri Lanka able to achieve some of best human development indicators'

Recorder Report 05 Feb 2021

KARACHI: With the total population of 21 million, Sri Lanka has been able to achieve some of the best human development indicators in South Asia as the literacy rate was close to 100 percent with the highest life expectancy in the region.

This was stated by Yasin Joyia, Chairman of Pak-Sri Lanka Business Forum and Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Punjab, in his massage on the occasion of Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

He said high literacy rates, low mortality rates and the steadily declining population growth reflect the country's progress in the sphere of social development.

He said the Independence Day in Sri Lanka is celebrated annually on the 4th February. Sri Lanka gained Independence from the British on February 4, 1948.

He said many struggles were made in the history of Sri Lanka for the cause of freedom. And on the Independence Day all of those who fought for this are remembered and celebrated.

In the President's speech, he highlighted the achievements of the government during the past year, raised important issues and requested the people to join together in commemorating this historic day. The President also paid tribute to the national heroes of Sri Lanka.

He said the present Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijiwickrama has been playing an important part in uplifting the status of his Country. He is very keen to promote trade, tourism and cultural relations between both countries. He carries positive concepts to improve bilateral relations and multilateral relations between both countries, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sri Lanka Population Yasin Joyia Independence Day of Sri Lanka Mohan Wijiwickrama

South Asia: 'Sri Lanka able to achieve some of best human development indicators'

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Foreign inflows through RDAs reach $436m

Beleaguered PSM faces shutdown prospect

Chinese vaccine not recommended for people aged above 60

BoE says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates

PDM evolves strategy for Senate elections

SC questions dissolution of local bodies in Punjab

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.