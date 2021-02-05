South Asia: 'Sri Lanka able to achieve some of best human development indicators'

KARACHI: With the total population of 21 million, Sri Lanka has been able to achieve some of the best human development indicators in South Asia as the literacy rate was close to 100 percent with the highest life expectancy in the region.

This was stated by Yasin Joyia, Chairman of Pak-Sri Lanka Business Forum and Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Punjab, in his massage on the occasion of Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

He said high literacy rates, low mortality rates and the steadily declining population growth reflect the country's progress in the sphere of social development.

He said the Independence Day in Sri Lanka is celebrated annually on the 4th February. Sri Lanka gained Independence from the British on February 4, 1948.

He said many struggles were made in the history of Sri Lanka for the cause of freedom. And on the Independence Day all of those who fought for this are remembered and celebrated.

In the President's speech, he highlighted the achievements of the government during the past year, raised important issues and requested the people to join together in commemorating this historic day. The President also paid tribute to the national heroes of Sri Lanka.

He said the present Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijiwickrama has been playing an important part in uplifting the status of his Country. He is very keen to promote trade, tourism and cultural relations between both countries. He carries positive concepts to improve bilateral relations and multilateral relations between both countries, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021