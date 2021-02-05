Muslims of India will be liberated soon: PSP

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that the Kashmir Freedom Movement is a source of inspiration for all Muslims and oppressed nationalities living in India.

"The freedom movements that are gaining strength across India are not only inspired by the Kashmir Freedom Movement but are glaring examples of determination and perseverance," he stated on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

"Insha Allah, very soon the Muslims of India including Kashmir will be liberated. Kashmir and Pakistan are inseparable. Kashmiris are our brothers, their love and devotion to Pakistan is eternal," the PSP chief said.

Kamal said India is punishing Kashmiris for their love for Pakistan. PSP is the only political party in Pakistan which believes in taking practical steps for the independence of Kashmir beyond moral support.

He said that the PSP has fought the Kashmir independence movement in Karachi.

"In Karachi, the economic lifeline of Pakistan, we have not competed with any political party but we have fought Indian domination fearlessly. When the Kashmir Independence Movement was gaining momentum in Occupied Kashmir, RAW agents were playing volley of bullets and bloodshed in Karachi, so that the media all over the world would not talk about the Kashmir freedom movement, but rather its focus and the topic of discussion would be diverted to Karachi's bloodbath from IOK," he added.

On August 5, 2019, against UN resolution, India legitimized its illegal tyranny over Kashmir, PSP was the first and only political party whose top leadership reached Azad Kashmir from Karachi in solidarity with the Kashmiris. PSP will fully support every positive step taken by the Government of Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue, he stated.

On August 5, 2020, one year after the completion of the oppressive Indian curfew, the PSP organized Kashmir solidarity rallies and held protests across the country.

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, PSP renews its commitment to the Kashmiri people that in their struggle for independence, it will never leave the people of Kashmir alone and will not shy away from taking practical steps for their right to self-determination, he declared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021