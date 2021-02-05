227 primary health centres shifted to solar power: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh on Thursday said as many as 227 primary health centres in 13 remote districts of Sindh have been shifted to solar power since January 2021.

Also, plans to provide alternative sources of energy to schools, as well as primary health centres in the rest of the district, will be launched soon.

Sheikh said that Sindh has the upper hand in the timely completion and activation of energy projects derived from alternative and transparent sources. The Sindh government has shifted 227 Basic Health Centres (BHUs) in 13 remote districts of the province to solar energy. He said this while talking to people from different parts of the province in his office.

On this occasion, he said that the project of Sindh Energy Department to shift 227 primary health centres to solar power started in July 2020 and was completed last month in January 2021. Now these 227 health centres include primary health centres, mother child centres, government dispensaries and Rural Health Centres (DHUs).

He said the provincial government is focusing on environment friendly and transparent power projects.

He said that projects to provide electricity to primary health centres and schools from alternative sources in other districts of Sindh would also be started soon so that medical centres and schools in Sindh would soon be switched to transparent electricity from alternative sources.

He said that Sindh has full potential to meet the economy and energy needs of Pakistan and can provide guarantee to meet the energy needs.

