ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

People of Kashmir, region deserve peace: COAS

APP 05 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa Thursday said the people of Kashmir and the region deserved peace.

The COAS made these remarks during his address to the officers of Lahore Garrison, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Army Chief's address to the officers focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country, and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region.

He also apprised the officers with the latest developments on eastern border, situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (II0J&K) and Pakistan's firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir.

The COAS also reiterated greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war.

Earlier on his arrival in Lahore, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

COAS ISPR Muhammad Abdul Aziz II0J&K Qamar Jawed Bajwa

People of Kashmir, region deserve peace: COAS

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Foreign inflows through RDAs reach $436m

Beleaguered PSM faces shutdown prospect

Chinese vaccine not recommended for people aged above 60

BoE says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates

PDM evolves strategy for Senate elections

SC questions dissolution of local bodies in Punjab

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.