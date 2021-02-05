People of Kashmir, region deserve peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa Thursday said the people of Kashmir and the region deserved peace.

The COAS made these remarks during his address to the officers of Lahore Garrison, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Army Chief's address to the officers focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country, and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region.

He also apprised the officers with the latest developments on eastern border, situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (II0J&K) and Pakistan's firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir.

The COAS also reiterated greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war.

Earlier on his arrival in Lahore, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.