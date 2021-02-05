ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

518 fresh cases, 15 deaths reported: Punjab witnesses slight decline in corona cases

Recorder Report 05 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab has witnessed slight decline in novel coronavirus pandemic as out of 18,235 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 518 fresh cases and 15 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally to 159,311 and fatalities to 4,821.

With recovery of 713 more virus victims, the total number of recovered patients has reached 144,921.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 80,574 cases and 1,914 deaths, Rawalpindi 14,139 cases and 815 deaths, Faisalabad 8,960 cases and 437 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan reported 2,181 cases and 109 deaths, Sargodha reported 3,012 cases and 129 deaths and Multan reported 9,196 cases and 345 deaths.

On the other hand, health professionals claimed that the virus has mutated to less aggressive form.

“Mask, distance and hand wash along with mouthwash should be regular part of our life at least for further six months,” they insisted.

On the other hand, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that Lahore General Hospital is the only health institution across the country which provides treatment for pediatric eye cancer.

While addressing a ceremony held in the Pediatric’s Ward of LGH in connection with “World Cancer Day”, he said that sedentary lifestyle is also one of the causes of cancer while birth of children under 30 years of age and breastfeeding for a long time can also help reduce the risk of breast cancer among women. The ceremony was attended by children with cancer who had recovered from the LGH.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus coronavirus case coronavirus Test coronavirus death

518 fresh cases, 15 deaths reported: Punjab witnesses slight decline in corona cases

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Foreign inflows through RDAs reach $436m

Beleaguered PSM faces shutdown prospect

Chinese vaccine not recommended for people aged above 60

BoE says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates

PDM evolves strategy for Senate elections

SC questions dissolution of local bodies in Punjab

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.