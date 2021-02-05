518 fresh cases, 15 deaths reported: Punjab witnesses slight decline in corona cases

LAHORE: Punjab has witnessed slight decline in novel coronavirus pandemic as out of 18,235 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 518 fresh cases and 15 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally to 159,311 and fatalities to 4,821.

With recovery of 713 more virus victims, the total number of recovered patients has reached 144,921.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 80,574 cases and 1,914 deaths, Rawalpindi 14,139 cases and 815 deaths, Faisalabad 8,960 cases and 437 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan reported 2,181 cases and 109 deaths, Sargodha reported 3,012 cases and 129 deaths and Multan reported 9,196 cases and 345 deaths.

On the other hand, health professionals claimed that the virus has mutated to less aggressive form.

“Mask, distance and hand wash along with mouthwash should be regular part of our life at least for further six months,” they insisted.

On the other hand, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that Lahore General Hospital is the only health institution across the country which provides treatment for pediatric eye cancer.

While addressing a ceremony held in the Pediatric’s Ward of LGH in connection with “World Cancer Day”, he said that sedentary lifestyle is also one of the causes of cancer while birth of children under 30 years of age and breastfeeding for a long time can also help reduce the risk of breast cancer among women. The ceremony was attended by children with cancer who had recovered from the LGH.

