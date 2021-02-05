ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Pakistan

‘Every conspiracy of opposition failed’: Buzdar terms PTI govt stronger than before

Recorder Report 05 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Terming the PTI government stronger than before, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that every conspiracy of the opposition has failed during the last two and a half years.

Terming incumbent PTI government as the most transparent, the CM said in a statement that PM Imran Khan-led government is fully engaged in public service. Those who have earned money through corrupt means have no courage to resign, he added. The CM said the opposition is also facing internal chaos and it is striving for the upcoming Senate election instead of tendering resignations. The CM also congratulated the nation on successful test of Ghaznavi ballistic missile and paid tributes to scientists and engineers.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while terming the PDM’s Thursday meeting as a gathering of corrupt devils, claimed that time has come when the three leading characters will bury this so-called alliance because the thieves are finding it difficult to find an escape route.

Moreover, US Consul General in Lahore, Catherine Rodriguez in a meeting with Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar discussed matters pertaining to Pak-US relations, Kashmir issue and the war on terror.

The governor said on the occasion that the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States are getting stronger with each passing day, the role of the United States in Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity is commendable.

US Consul General in Lahore, Catherine Rodriguez, while appreciating Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, said that the United States is fully supporting Pakistan in all sectors, including education and health.

Sardar Usman Buzdar opposition PDM’s Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Imran Khan PTI Government Ghaznavi ballistic missile

