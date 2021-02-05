‘Every conspiracy of opposition failed’: Buzdar terms PTI govt stronger than before

LAHORE: Terming the PTI government stronger than before, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that every conspiracy of the opposition has failed during the last two and a half years.

Terming incumbent PTI government as the most transparent, the CM said in a statement that PM Imran Khan-led government is fully engaged in public service. Those who have earned money through corrupt means have no courage to resign, he added. The CM said the opposition is also facing internal chaos and it is striving for the upcoming Senate election instead of tendering resignations. The CM also congratulated the nation on successful test of Ghaznavi ballistic missile and paid tributes to scientists and engineers.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while terming the PDM’s Thursday meeting as a gathering of corrupt devils, claimed that time has come when the three leading characters will bury this so-called alliance because the thieves are finding it difficult to find an escape route.

Moreover, US Consul General in Lahore, Catherine Rodriguez in a meeting with Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar discussed matters pertaining to Pak-US relations, Kashmir issue and the war on terror.

The governor said on the occasion that the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States are getting stronger with each passing day, the role of the United States in Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity is commendable.

US Consul General in Lahore, Catherine Rodriguez, while appreciating Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, said that the United States is fully supporting Pakistan in all sectors, including education and health.

