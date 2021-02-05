Hearing in Paragon City reference adjourned till 11th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Paragon City reference till February 11 against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafiq after the defence counsel concluded cross examination of a prosecution witness.

The court also allowed one-time exemption to Khawaja Saad Rafiq from personal appearance as he was in Islamabad to attend the assembly session. The NAB accused the Khawaja brothers of transferring rupees about 18.2 million wrongfully from M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Limited to their bank accounts. It said Khawaja brothers with their accomplices - former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia - cheated the public at large and transferred rupees about 18.2 million wrongfully from M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Limited to their bank accounts.

