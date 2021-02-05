ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Appointment of DG: IHC issues notices to interior secy, NADRA chairman

Recorder Report 05 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to the interior secretary and the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman in a petition challenging the appointment of Brig Bilal Saeedullah Khan (retd) as DG (Registration) of the authority.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by Ziaul Islam, assistant superintendent of the NADRA district Karak through his counsel M Khalid Zaman advocate.

The IHC bench directed the respondents, the interior secretary and the NADRA chairman, to submit para-wise comments in this matter within a fortnight, and adjourned the proceedings.

The petitioner stated the direct appointment of Bilal Saeedullah Khan as DG Registration is against the Rules and Regulation enacted under the NADRA Ordinance 2000.

He mentioned that under Section 45 of the said ordinance, the NADRA introduced APT Rules 2004, where method of appointment, qualification, experience and other conditions have been explained wherein, it has been categorically stated that the post of director general shall be filled up by 100 percent appointment by promotion.

The petitioner added that all posts of Registration cadre employees from BPS 01 to 20 are compulsorily to be fulfilled as per APT Rules 2004, according to which no contract appointment can be made against such permanent and promotion posts.

He adopted that as per the Rules, there is only one post of DG Registration which is to be filled by 100 percent promotion quota from the Registration cadre employees but the said office of the DG Registration of the NADRA has been occupied by Bilal Saeedullah which is against rules and registrations and clearly in negation of the APT Rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IHC nadra Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb Bilal Saeedullah Khan

Appointment of DG: IHC issues notices to interior secy, NADRA chairman

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Foreign inflows through RDAs reach $436m

Beleaguered PSM faces shutdown prospect

Chinese vaccine not recommended for people aged above 60

BoE says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates

PDM evolves strategy for Senate elections

SC questions dissolution of local bodies in Punjab

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.