Appointment of DG: IHC issues notices to interior secy, NADRA chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to the interior secretary and the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman in a petition challenging the appointment of Brig Bilal Saeedullah Khan (retd) as DG (Registration) of the authority.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by Ziaul Islam, assistant superintendent of the NADRA district Karak through his counsel M Khalid Zaman advocate.

The IHC bench directed the respondents, the interior secretary and the NADRA chairman, to submit para-wise comments in this matter within a fortnight, and adjourned the proceedings.

The petitioner stated the direct appointment of Bilal Saeedullah Khan as DG Registration is against the Rules and Regulation enacted under the NADRA Ordinance 2000.

He mentioned that under Section 45 of the said ordinance, the NADRA introduced APT Rules 2004, where method of appointment, qualification, experience and other conditions have been explained wherein, it has been categorically stated that the post of director general shall be filled up by 100 percent appointment by promotion.

The petitioner added that all posts of Registration cadre employees from BPS 01 to 20 are compulsorily to be fulfilled as per APT Rules 2004, according to which no contract appointment can be made against such permanent and promotion posts.

He adopted that as per the Rules, there is only one post of DG Registration which is to be filled by 100 percent promotion quota from the Registration cadre employees but the said office of the DG Registration of the NADRA has been occupied by Bilal Saeedullah which is against rules and registrations and clearly in negation of the APT Rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021