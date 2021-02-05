ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Highest technical score: FBR body ready to redress complaints of bidders

Sohail Sarfraz 05 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: To ensure transparency in addressing any concerns of the bidders, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s Grievances Redressal Committee is ready to redress the complaints of bidders after grant of highest technical score to the M/s AJCL (Pvt) Limited. Sources told Business Recorder that the aggrieved bidders can approach the Grievances Redressal Committee within 15 days period of announcement of results by the Licensing Committee.

In accordance with rule 48(1) of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004, the FBR had constituted the Grievances Redressal Committee comprising senior officers of the FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

The committee shall have full powers to redress the complaints of bidders pertaining to procurements/contracts being executed in the FBR (HQ) before the same take effect. The recently issued evaluation report of the FBR revealed that the M/s AJCL (Pvt) Limited is a consortium of Authantix Inc USA and Mitas Corporation from South Africa which scored highest technical marks in the bidding process of Track and Trace system for electronic monitoring of sugar, cement, cigarettes, and fertilisers.

Experts told Business Recorder that the same consortium was also selected for the implementation of video analytics solution in the same tobacco, sugar, cement, and fertiliser industry.

The evaluation report released under signature of Karamatullah Khan Chaudhry as chairman Selection Committee Track and Trace with technical marks declared by the committee on the proposals are: AJCL got 156.6 or 97.9 percent out of total 160 technical score whereas, NIFT got 134.99 which is 84.4 percent, SICPA got 134.02 which is 83.8 percent, Reliance 123.85 which is 77.4 percent, NRTC got 129.29 which is 80.8 percent, AYS got 110.51 which is 69.1 percent, and Steuermarken with the lowest financial offer just got 59.1 percent.

An interesting factor of this technical scoring was giving the scores up to two decimal places; as an example NIFT was given 134.99.

The evaluation report revealed that the AJCL only lost 3.4 marks out of a total score of 160, which is extraordinary scoring in such complex services delivery project and with rest of world-leading track and trace solution providers remained in the range between 84 percent to77 percent, experts added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR NIFT Karamatullah Khan Chaudhry

Highest technical score: FBR body ready to redress complaints of bidders

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.