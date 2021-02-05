Highest technical score: FBR body ready to redress complaints of bidders

ISLAMABAD: To ensure transparency in addressing any concerns of the bidders, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s Grievances Redressal Committee is ready to redress the complaints of bidders after grant of highest technical score to the M/s AJCL (Pvt) Limited. Sources told Business Recorder that the aggrieved bidders can approach the Grievances Redressal Committee within 15 days period of announcement of results by the Licensing Committee.

In accordance with rule 48(1) of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004, the FBR had constituted the Grievances Redressal Committee comprising senior officers of the FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

The committee shall have full powers to redress the complaints of bidders pertaining to procurements/contracts being executed in the FBR (HQ) before the same take effect. The recently issued evaluation report of the FBR revealed that the M/s AJCL (Pvt) Limited is a consortium of Authantix Inc USA and Mitas Corporation from South Africa which scored highest technical marks in the bidding process of Track and Trace system for electronic monitoring of sugar, cement, cigarettes, and fertilisers.

Experts told Business Recorder that the same consortium was also selected for the implementation of video analytics solution in the same tobacco, sugar, cement, and fertiliser industry.

The evaluation report released under signature of Karamatullah Khan Chaudhry as chairman Selection Committee Track and Trace with technical marks declared by the committee on the proposals are: AJCL got 156.6 or 97.9 percent out of total 160 technical score whereas, NIFT got 134.99 which is 84.4 percent, SICPA got 134.02 which is 83.8 percent, Reliance 123.85 which is 77.4 percent, NRTC got 129.29 which is 80.8 percent, AYS got 110.51 which is 69.1 percent, and Steuermarken with the lowest financial offer just got 59.1 percent.

An interesting factor of this technical scoring was giving the scores up to two decimal places; as an example NIFT was given 134.99.

The evaluation report revealed that the AJCL only lost 3.4 marks out of a total score of 160, which is extraordinary scoring in such complex services delivery project and with rest of world-leading track and trace solution providers remained in the range between 84 percent to77 percent, experts added.

