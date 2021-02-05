KP launches corona vaccination drive

PESHAWAR: The immunization of the frontline healthcare workers of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Covid-19 began in seven districts, here on Thursday.

In seven districts of KP, as many as 64 healthcare workers were vaccinated on first day of vaccination.

According to official data shared by authorities concerned on Thursday, 30 healthcare workers were vaccinated in Peshawar, in Swat 17, seven in Nowshera, six in Mardan, two in Banu, and one in Abbottabad and one in DI Khan were vaccinated on Thursday in which 52 were male and 12 were female healthcare workers.

The immunization campaign launched with administering the first vaccine to a frontline healthcare worker Dr Awais Shaukat in a ceremony held at the Benazir Bhutto Children Hospital (BBCH).

Secretary Science and Technology and Information Technology (ST & IT) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Humayun Khan, Dean/CEO BKMC, Professor Dr Muhammad Fazil, Director General ST & IT, Khalid Khan, DHD Dr Javed Iqbal, Secretary to BOG Azhar Khan, DF Muhammad Sherza, Manager IT Mohsin Ali, doctors and administrative officials attended the inaugural ceremony.

The office of the Deputy Commissioner Mardan had provided the corona vaccines to Mardan Medical Complex.

Dean/CEO Professor Dr Muhammad Fazil said that the staff performing duty in the ICU, Isolation ward and HDU was vaccinated in the first phase. He said that initially 50 doses of the vaccines were provided to MTI Mardan which he said were administered to the staff at high risk.

Focal person for Cvid-19, Associate Professor Dr Sajjad Ali said that the 50 vaccines will be provided to the hospital daily.

He said that staff of low risk zones will be vaccinated in the second round while the staff performing duty in the green zone will be vaccinated in the last phase.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021