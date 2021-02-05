This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Distrust in politics” carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to the writer, Muhammad Waqar Rana, “Pakistan’s future lies in democracy but democracy’s future can only be secured through a scrupulous, selfless and sincere political leadership that shuns greed and wealth and is willing to exercise power as a trust.”

His argument throws up an opportunity for us to examine prime minister Imran Khan’s approach to opposition parties. It is quite unfortunate that he has been demonizing and denigrating his political opponents much before he came to power. He has in fact, stepped up his criticism of opposition through his anti-‘NRO’ rhetoric during the ongoing tenure of PTI government. Magnanimity is the virtue of being great of mind and heart. But he appears to be bereft of this virtue.

SULEMAN KHANZADA (ISLAMABAD)

