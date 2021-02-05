NA panel approves Rs212m PSDP proposals of PASSD

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday approved Rs212 million Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) proposals of the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) for the year 2021-22. The committee which met under Kishwar Zehra in the chair held thorough discussion before recommending the PSDP of the PASSD for the year 2021-22 amounting to Rs212 million.

The committee was apprised that the PASSD had demanded for Rs212 million for two projects to be carried out during the next financial year. The committee appreciated the performance of the PASSD for the destitute especially the distribution of cash under Ehsaas Cash scheme launched during the COVID-19.

The committee also directed for a comprehensive briefing in its next meeting on all the initiatives being carried out under Ehsaas programme.

Secretary PASSD Muhammad Ali Shahzada apprised the committee that Rs112 million had been demanded for Tahafuz Pilot Project which aims at providing health coverage against catastrophic health expenditures for vulnerable communities.

He said that the project would be implemented during the next financial year.

The secretary further apprised that Rs100 million had been demanded for monitoring and evaluation of Ehsaas Delivery Unit which aims at providing strategic and advisory support for all the Ehsaas initiatives besides monitoring and evaluation of all those initiatives.

