Results of MSCI quarterly review will be released on 9th

Recorder Report Updated 05 Feb 2021

KARACHI: MSCI will be releasing the results of the MSCI February 2021 Quarterly Index Review on February 9.

Announcement will be made available shortly after 11pm. Central European Summer Time (CEST), ie, 2 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Feb 10, 2021.

All changes will be made as of the close of February 26, 2021.

“We expect no deletions or additions of constituents in MSCI Pakistan Index under MSCI Global Standard Indexes,” Syed Atif Zafar, Director Research at Topline Securities said.

The existing constituents are Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), MCB Bank (MCB) and Habib Bank (HBL).

“Under the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, we highlight the possibility of inclusion of TRG Pakistan (TRG) whereas Packages Limited (PKGS) may see possible deletion,” he added.

Pakistan has been part of MSCI Emerging Market (EM) owing to the Index Continuity Rule since May-2019.

“However, we do not expect any developments with respect to the Pakistan’s exclusion from MSCI EM,” he said.

“We estimate Pakistan’s weight is likely to remain around the 0.02 percent mark,” he added.

