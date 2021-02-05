ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Asia’s gasoline crack rises to highest since October

Reuters Updated 05 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s gasoline crack rose to its highest since October on Wednesday, supported by expectations of tighter supplies and firm demand across the region.

Asia’s gasoline supplies may tighten in the lead-up to spring maintenance season in north Asia, which starts in April. The Philippines, Australia and Malaysia are importing more gasoline as some of their domestic refineries are or are due to shut while Indonesia’s demand has also improved from late last year. China’s fuel demand is also expected to strengthen in second quarter after slightly dipping in first quarter on festive travel curbs.

Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical has bought 30,000 tonnes of heavy full range naphtha for second-half March delivery via a tender at a low-single-digit premium to Japan quotes C&F, traders said.

Light naphtha stayed supported as traders said the narrowing of the east-west spread may lead to lower arbitrage supplies in second-half of March or April.

Formosa has issued a tender seeking light naphtha while South Korea’s Lotte Chemical and KPIC have also issued tenders.

For gasoline, Formosa Petrochemical closed a tender on Wednesday to sell 250,000 barrels of 93-octane gasoline for March 10-14 loading.

Light distillates stocks at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose to 7.331 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 1, the highest in three weeks, according to data published by S&P Global Platts on Wednesday.

