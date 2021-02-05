KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 130,391 tonnes of cargo comprising 79,575 tonnes of import cargo and 50,816 tonnes of export cargo including 6,435 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 79,575 tonnes comprised of 48,617 tonnes of containerised cargo; 4,341 tonnes of bulk cargo; 9,513 tonnes of wheat and 17,104 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 50,816 tonnes comprised of 31,668 tonnes of containerised cargo and 19,148 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 6,435 containers comprising of 3,532 containers import and 2,903 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 599 of 20’s and 1,332 of 40’s loaded while 169 of 20’s and 50 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 596 of 20’s and 645 of 40’s loaded containers while 285 of 20’s and 366 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four ships namely Teera Bhum, Lime Galaxy, Mutriba and Nordic Callao carrying containers, tankers and chemical respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three vessels viz. Cosco Aden, Ubena and Zhen Hua-7 carrying containers and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely OEL Kedarnath carrying containers expected to sail on Thursday while another ship namely Zhen Hua-7 carrying general cargo expected to sail on Friday.

There are four vessel viz. Edison, A. Idefix, TRF Kobe and Alondra carrying containers, chemical and livestock respectively due to arrive on Thursday while four vessels viz. Hyundai Oakland, Chembulk Yokohama, Eiders and Lian Hua Song carrying containers, chemical, wheat and iron ore respectively are expected to arrive on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 168,600 tonnes comprising 113,727 tonnes of import cargo and 54,873 tonnes of export cargo including 2,835 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 113,727 tonnes includes 13,051 tonnes of steel coil; 71,871 tonnes of coal; 10,500 tonnes of palm oil; 5,000 tonnes of gas oil; 4,660 tonnes of wheat and 8,645 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 54,873 tonnes includes 9,653 tonnes of cement and 45,220 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 2,835 containers comprising of 455 containers import and 2,380 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

There were two ships namely K-Marine Oslo and Al Ghashmiya carrying coal and LNG respectively sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while four ship namely MSC Roma, Maersk Detroit, Aye Evolution and Yufu Crown carrying containers, coal and gas oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, steel coil, coal, cement, wheat, LNG, gas oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as seven vessels viz. Jeppesen Maersk, Athos, Farah Louise, MG Kronos, BTG Kailash, Dynamic-M and Jipro Neftis carrying containers, project cargo, soyabean, cement and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. CMA CGM Butterfly, Josephine Maersk, MSC Pilar and Chembulk Yokohama carrying containers and chemical respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday.

There are three ships namely CMA CGM Butterfly, MSC Pilar and Chembulk Yokohama carrying containers and chemical respectively due to arrive on Thursday while two ships namely Safmarine Ngami and MOL Globe carrying containers are due to arrive on Friday.

