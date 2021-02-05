UK tells social media to take down Covid myths

LONDON: The British government said on Thursday it was telling social media giants to take down posts containing coronavirus disinformation over concern that many in minority communities were refusing to be vaccinated.

“My message to all of them, whether it’s Twitter or Facebook,... you must, must, must be responsible and play your part in taking this disinformation down as soon as we flag it up to you,” vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told MPs. The government’s Covid-19 disinformation unit, which was set up in March, constantly monitors social media platforms and asks them to take down any messages deemed inaccurate. The government is concerned that large numbers within black African and south Asian communities are reluctant to take part in the massive vaccine drive, partly driven by mistrust. The death rate in both communities is around double the rest of the country and Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited a vaccine centre in a south Asian community in northern England on Monday in a bid to boost uptake.