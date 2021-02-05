ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
World

British cow 'Posh Spice' sells for world record

AFP 05 Feb 2021

LONDON: A cow bred in central England has sold for £262,000 ($358,000, 299,000 euros), a world best for its breed and more than double the British and European records.

The world-beating bovine - named after Posh Spice from the 1990s pop group the Spice Girls - sold last Friday, the British Limousin Cattle Society said.

The Limousin heifer from Shropshire, whose full name is Wilodge Poshspice, comes from a line of record holders. The pedigree cow's mother, Milbrook Gingerspice - also named after a Spice Girl - was the previous UK and European record holder following a 2014 sale.

According to the BBC, the breeder Christine Williams said the sale was like "winning the lottery", and described the size of the winning bid as "mind blowing".

British cow Limousin Cattle Society world record Milbrook Gingerspice

