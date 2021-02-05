British cow 'Posh Spice' sells for world record

LONDON: A cow bred in central England has sold for £262,000 ($358,000, 299,000 euros), a world best for its breed and more than double the British and European records.

The world-beating bovine - named after Posh Spice from the 1990s pop group the Spice Girls - sold last Friday, the British Limousin Cattle Society said.

The Limousin heifer from Shropshire, whose full name is Wilodge Poshspice, comes from a line of record holders. The pedigree cow's mother, Milbrook Gingerspice - also named after a Spice Girl - was the previous UK and European record holder following a 2014 sale.

According to the BBC, the breeder Christine Williams said the sale was like "winning the lottery", and described the size of the winning bid as "mind blowing".