LIBOR interbank offered rates

05 Feb 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 4, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08288 0.08288 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.09500 0.09975 1.59350 0.08313
Libor 1 Month 0.11325 0.12075 1.67088 0.11300
Libor 2 Month 0.16063 0.15850 1.72788 0.15225
Libor 3 Month 0.19513 0.21150 1.74163 0.19225
Libor 6 Month 0.22375 0.22763 1.75888 0.21500
Libor 1 Year 0.30600 0.31200 1.84263 0.30413
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
