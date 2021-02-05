WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 04, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Feb-21 2-Feb-21 1-Feb-21 29-Jan-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107904 0.1078 0.10762 0.107416 Euro 0.837447 0.838781 0.840161 0.842309 Japanese yen 0.00663574 0.006639 0.00664183 0.00664297 U.K. pound 0.949889 0.952195 0.953176 0.952109 U.S. dollar 0.696885 0.696431 0.695267 0.694058 Algerian dinar 0.00523079 0.00523285 0.00523411 0.00522167 Australian dollar 0.530539 0.530889 0.532018 0.530607 Botswana pula 0.0635559 0.0633752 0.0631998 0.0628122 Brazilian real 0.130461 0.129282 0.127334 0.126762 Brunei dollar 0.523226 0.523278 0.522875 0.52126 Canadian dollar 0.545165 0.543323 0.542161 0.543081 Chilean peso 0.000948323 0.000951851 0.000946431 0.000936145 Colombian peso 0.000197139 0.000195551 0.000195329 0.000193577 Czech koruna 0.0322946 0.0323831 0.0323546 0.0323691 Danish krone 0.112599 0.112781 0.112965 0.11326 Indian rupee 0.00955428 0.0095427 0.00952174 0.00951391 Israeli New Shekel 0.211177 0.21104 0.211456 0.210896 Korean won 0.000624113 0.000622926 0.00062233 0.000622697 Kuwaiti dinar 2.30109 2.29959 2.29651 - Malaysian ringgit 0.172177 0.172277 - 0.171203 Mauritian rupee 0.0174922 - - 0.0174536 Mexican peso 0.0345073 0.0345243 - 0.0343172 New Zealand dollar 0.502175 0.498436 0.498993 0.497501 Norwegian krone 0.0808817 0.0810708 0.0808704 0.0814374 Omani rial 1.81244 1.81126 1.80824 1.80509 Peruvian sol 0.191715 0.191485 0.191218 - Philippine peso 0.0145006 0.0144903 0.0144618 0.0144232 Polish zloty 0.186572 0.186656 0.186284 0.18528 Qatari riyal 0.191452 0.191327 0.191007 - Russian ruble 0.00915989 0.00917502 0.00920819 0.00910208 Saudi Arabian riyal - 0.185715 - - Singapore dollar 0.523226 0.523278 0.522875 0.52126 South African rand 0.0467015 0.0465115 0.0463378 0.0462425 Swedish krona 0.0829358 0.0829242 0.0830318 0.0829776 Swiss franc 0.775264 0.775406 0.776661 0.780762 Thai baht 0.0232125 0.0232314 0.0232337 0.0231468 Trinidadian dollar 0.10342 0.103608 0.103163 0.103293 U.A.E. dirham 0.189758 0.189634 0.189317 - Uruguayan peso 0.0164271 0.016459 0.0164482 0.0164165 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

