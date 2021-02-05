WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 04, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 3-Feb-21 2-Feb-21 1-Feb-21 29-Jan-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107904 0.1078 0.10762 0.107416
Euro 0.837447 0.838781 0.840161 0.842309
Japanese yen 0.00663574 0.006639 0.00664183 0.00664297
U.K. pound 0.949889 0.952195 0.953176 0.952109
U.S. dollar 0.696885 0.696431 0.695267 0.694058
Algerian dinar 0.00523079 0.00523285 0.00523411 0.00522167
Australian dollar 0.530539 0.530889 0.532018 0.530607
Botswana pula 0.0635559 0.0633752 0.0631998 0.0628122
Brazilian real 0.130461 0.129282 0.127334 0.126762
Brunei dollar 0.523226 0.523278 0.522875 0.52126
Canadian dollar 0.545165 0.543323 0.542161 0.543081
Chilean peso 0.000948323 0.000951851 0.000946431 0.000936145
Colombian peso 0.000197139 0.000195551 0.000195329 0.000193577
Czech koruna 0.0322946 0.0323831 0.0323546 0.0323691
Danish krone 0.112599 0.112781 0.112965 0.11326
Indian rupee 0.00955428 0.0095427 0.00952174 0.00951391
Israeli New Shekel 0.211177 0.21104 0.211456 0.210896
Korean won 0.000624113 0.000622926 0.00062233 0.000622697
Kuwaiti dinar 2.30109 2.29959 2.29651 -
Malaysian ringgit 0.172177 0.172277 - 0.171203
Mauritian rupee 0.0174922 - - 0.0174536
Mexican peso 0.0345073 0.0345243 - 0.0343172
New Zealand dollar 0.502175 0.498436 0.498993 0.497501
Norwegian krone 0.0808817 0.0810708 0.0808704 0.0814374
Omani rial 1.81244 1.81126 1.80824 1.80509
Peruvian sol 0.191715 0.191485 0.191218 -
Philippine peso 0.0145006 0.0144903 0.0144618 0.0144232
Polish zloty 0.186572 0.186656 0.186284 0.18528
Qatari riyal 0.191452 0.191327 0.191007 -
Russian ruble 0.00915989 0.00917502 0.00920819 0.00910208
Saudi Arabian riyal - 0.185715 - -
Singapore dollar 0.523226 0.523278 0.522875 0.52126
South African rand 0.0467015 0.0465115 0.0463378 0.0462425
Swedish krona 0.0829358 0.0829242 0.0830318 0.0829776
Swiss franc 0.775264 0.775406 0.776661 0.780762
Thai baht 0.0232125 0.0232314 0.0232337 0.0231468
Trinidadian dollar 0.10342 0.103608 0.103163 0.103293
U.A.E. dirham 0.189758 0.189634 0.189317 -
Uruguayan peso 0.0164271 0.016459 0.0164482 0.0164165
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.