KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (February 4, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 160.12 160.08 160.17 159.94 159.83 159.84 159.52 EUR 192.49 192.50 192.74 192.59 192.59 192.72 192.48 GBP 217.96 217.92 218.08 217.79 217.67 217.72 217.32 ===========================================================================

