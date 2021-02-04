ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn slips after hitting 7-1/2 year top, buoyed by Chinese demand

  • CBOT soybeans gained 2 cents to $13.73-1/4 per bushel, while wheat slid 12-1/2 cents to $6.36 per bushel.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: U.S. corn futures slipped on Thursday after hitting a 7-1/2 year high, supported by the U.S. Agriculture Department's confirmation of strong Chinese demand.

Soybeans were little changed as traders weighed rain delays to Brazil's harvest.

Wheat moved lower, despite weekly export sales at the high end of analysts' expectations.

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 3-1/4 cents to $5.48-3/4 per bushel by 11:29 a.m. (1729 GMT), after reaching $5.58, its highest since June 2013.

CBOT soybeans gained 2 cents to $13.73-1/4 per bushel, while wheat slid 12-1/2 cents to $6.36 per bushel.

Export sales of U.S. corn reached 7.520 million tonnes in the week ending Jan. 28, according to the USDA - the biggest week of sales on record.

They were led by 5.860 million tonnes sold to China, though the market had already absorbed much of those sales when they were announced in daily export notices.

Weekly old-crop U.S. soybean export sales of 824,000 tonnes were above trade estimates, led by 598,900 tonnes to China.

"We had a nice showing across the board in the ag sector on the weekly sales," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics.

He said soybean futures could rise further before the USDA issues a monthly crop report on Feb. 9 amid supply concerns.

"I could see the beans remaining firm against the corn and the wheat going all the way into the report," said Zuzolo.

Meanwhile, Brazil's agriculture minister said the country expects to harvest 133 million tonnes of soybeans and more than 103 million tonnes of corn, despite harvest delays caused by excessive rain.

The USDA's local office reduced its estimate for Brazilian corn production to 105 million tonnes, versus the official USDA forecast of 109 million tonnes.

Brazil's crops have suffered from a lot of rain, especially in the south, said Ed Duggan, senior risk management specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing. "Behind schedule harvest in Brazil, that's delaying planting the second corn crop," he said.

Wheat traders were assessing the latest Russian announcement regarding export taxes, with the government saying it plans to launch a permanent mechanism on April 1.

Corn Soybeans CBOT Agriculture USDA Ed Duggan Mike Zuzolo U.S. corn

Corn slips after hitting 7-1/2 year top, buoyed by Chinese demand

COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters