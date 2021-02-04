ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX rises on tech gains, US stimulus optimism

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.1 points, or 0.23%, at 17,958.01.
  • Technology sector rose 1.4% and was the biggest gainer on the index.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as technology stocks gained, while optimism around US fiscal stimulus and economic recovery also lifted sentiment.

At 09:48 a.m. ET (14:48 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.1 points, or 0.23%, at 17,958.01.

Technology sector rose 1.4% and was the biggest gainer on the index.

Oil producer EnQuest agreed to buy Suncor's 27% stake in the Golden Eagle fields for $325 million, roughly equivalent to its market capitalization, on the back of a planned debt refinancing and equity raise.

World's largest pot producer, Canopy Growth Corp , launched a new line of cannabis-infused soft chews and drops for dogs, after its partner and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart's line of pet treats recorded strong sales last week.

The energy sector dropped 1.5% even as US crude prices were up 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.3%.

The financials sector gained 0.7%, and industrials sector rose 0.1%.

The materials sector, which includes miners of precious and base metals and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7% as gold futures fell 2.2% to $1,791.6 an ounce.

On the TSX, 96 issues advanced, while 117 declined in a 1.22-to-1 ratio favoring losers, with 35.37 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canada Goose Holdings, which jumped 27.2% after it beat estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, boosted by a surge in online sales and increased demand for its luxury parkas in China.

The second biggest gainer was MEG Energy Corp, rising 4.3%.

First Majestic Silver fell 7.6%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was New Gold Inc, down 7.1%, after gold and silver prices slipped as the dollar gained.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were The Supreme Cannabis Co, Enbridge Inc and Suncor Energy Inc.

The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across Canadian issues, there were 43 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 75.76 million shares.

TSX S&P 500 Toronto Stock Exchange Canada's main stock index

TSX rises on tech gains, US stimulus optimism

COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters