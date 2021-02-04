World Court dismisses Qatar suit against UAE over racial discrimination

AMSTERDAM: The World Court on Thursday dismissed a case brought by Qatar against United Arab Emirates alleging it had imposed measures that amounted to racial discrimination.

But in an 11-6 decision, the court, formally known as the International Court of Justice, upheld objections raised by UAE that the measures it and other Gulf States imposed on Qatar were based on nationality, and not racially motivated.

The court found that Qatar's attempts to base its complaint on the United Nations' 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination lacked merit and so the court had no jurisdiction in the dispute.

The governments of Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates imposed measures against Qatar in 2017.

They included the banning of work and travel by Qatari citizens through their territory over frustration with Doha's alleged sympathy for Shia-majority states and revolutionary movements of the Arab Spring. Qatar denied support for what its neighbours termed terrorism.

Qatar and its neighbours agreed last month to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties, rendering the outcome of the World Court case less urgent.