World
UK reports 915 new COVID deaths, 20,634 cases
- Official data showed 10.49 million people had been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from 10.02 million people announced on Wednesday.
04 Feb 2021
LONDON: Britain reported 915 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 1,322 a day earlier, with a further 20,634 cases of the disease.
Official data showed 10.49 million people had been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from 10.02 million people announced on Wednesday.
PM instructs officials to prepare proposals for bringing down prices of commodities
UK reports 915 new COVID deaths, 20,634 cases
COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation
CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure
Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen
Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX
IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
Read more stories
Comments