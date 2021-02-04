ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian Sputnik V vaccines arrive in West Bank

  • The Palestinian health ministry "thanked" Russia for the vaccines, saying in a statement it would enable the inoculation of "5,000 Palestinian citizens".
AFP 04 Feb 2021

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority Thursday received 10,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in the West Bank, while the Hamas Islamists who control Gaza relaxed restrictions aimed at stemming coronavirus transmission.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority had already begun vaccinating health workers on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank after receiving 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from Israel.

But the PA has said the bulk of its vaccinations will be carried out with stocks it has procured from at least four international providers.

The first shipment of the Russian-made product landed at Israel's Ben Gurion airport earlier Thursday, before being transferred to the West Bank, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian health ministry "thanked" Russia for the vaccines, saying in a statement it would enable the inoculation of "5,000 Palestinian citizens".

The Palestinian Authority is expecting some two million doses ordered from various manufacturers, in addition to vaccines from the UN-backed COVAX programme, set up to help less wealthy nations respond to the pandemic.

Some 109,000 Palestinians in the West Bank have been infected with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,337 of them fatally, out of a population of 2.8 million, according to official data.

In the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, controlled by Hamas since 2007, some 52,000 cases have been recorded, including 527 deaths.

The Islamist group on Thursday announced an easing of the restrictions imposed in December to combat a spike in cases.

"The nighttime curfew is now lifted, as are restrictions on going outside on Friday and Saturday," Hamas' interior ministry said in a statement.

It called on Gazans to "continue to uphold personal protective measures", notably wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Sputnik V vaccine

Russian Sputnik V vaccines arrive in West Bank

COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters