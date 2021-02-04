ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP CM reiterates resolve to support Kashmiris in struggle to get right of self-determination

  • He said that lofty goal of establishing lasting peace in the region could not be achieved until and unless resolution of Kashmir dispute according to aspirations of Kashmir people.
APP 04 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday reiterated unflinching resolve to support Kashmiri people and said the entire nation was with valiant people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle to get right of self-determination.

In his message issued on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the CM said that we support Kashmiri people in their struggle to get right of self-determination adding it was the responsibility of international originations to take notice of ongoing brutalities in IIOJK.

He said that lofty goal of establishing lasting peace in the region could not be achieved until and unless resolution of Kashmir dispute according to aspirations of Kashmir people.

He appreciated the courage of Kashmiris in their struggle and said that the day would dawn soon when people living in IIOJK would be freed from the oppression of Indian forces.

Mahmood Khan condemned human rights violations in IIOJK and said that callous tactics of Indian forces would fail to subdue Kashmiris. He said the international organizations and community should play their role to ensure implementation of UN resolutions and help Kashmiris to decide their own fate.

He said that invincible Kashmir people were fighting for their rights with a courage that was exemplary and impossible to suppress. He said that Kashmiris would be provided moral and diplomatic help and voice would be raised for them on every available forum under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mahmood Khan

KP CM reiterates resolve to support Kashmiris in struggle to get right of self-determination

COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters