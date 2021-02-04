ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top UN court throws out Qatar blockade case against UAE

  • He said the UAE's measures "are not capable of constituting racial discrimination within the meaning of the convention."
AFP 04 Feb 2021

THE HAGUE: The UN's top court on Thursday rejected a case brought by Qatar accusing the United Arab Emirates of discrimination during a blockade of Doha, which has since been lifted.

Qatar filed the case in 2018, a year after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut land, air and sea links over claims the gas-rich nation backed Islamists and was too close to Iran.

Qatar's rivals agreed to lift the restrictions at a summit in January and the UAE reopened its borders to Qatar days later, while adding it would take longer to fully rebuild trust.

Doha had said the UAE's actions during the three-year blockade had breached the 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), a UN treaty.

But the International Court of Justice said that it "upholds the first preliminary objection raised by the UAE" that racial discrimination did not include nationality under the terms of the convention.

"The court finds that it has no jurisdiction to entertain the application filed by the state of Qatar," ICJ President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said in The Hague.

He said the UAE's measures "are not capable of constituting racial discrimination within the meaning of the convention."

The quartet agreed to lift the restrictions on January 5 at a summit in the Saudi desert after a flurry of diplomatic activity by then-US President Donald Trump's administration.

The United Arab Emirates, the staunchest critic of Qatar and its leadership throughout the crisis, was seen as a reluctant party to the rapprochement.

But it became the first to reopen its borders to Qatar, followed days later by Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Qatar and the UAE traded bitter accusations during the case at the ICJ, which was set up after World War II to rule in disputes between member states.

The UAE accused Qatar of backing "terrorism and extremism". Doha then alleged its rival was "inflicting maximum suffering on the Qatari people."

The case had previously gone Qatar's way, with the ICJ in 2018 ordering the UAE to take emergency measures to protect the rights of Qatari citizens while it dealt with the wider lawsuit.

The court also rejected a bid by the UAE to seek its own emergency measures to stop Qatar "aggravating" the case.

Doha further won a separate but related case at the ICJ in July that was specifically about the air blockade, based on international air travel rules.

uae UN court Qatar blockade case

Top UN court throws out Qatar blockade case against UAE

COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters