Business & Finance
Glencore hands back Prodeco's mining contracts to Colombia
- Glencore said Prodeco has re-commenced the voluntary redundancy programme and its mines will remain on care and maintenance until the formal process of relinquishing the contracts is completed.
04 Feb 2021
Glencore said on Thursday that its Colombian unit will commence the process of handing its mining contracts back to the Republic of Colombia, after a review found that its two mines were uneconomic to recommence operations.
Glencore said Prodeco has re-commenced the voluntary redundancy programme and its mines will remain on care and maintenance until the formal process of relinquishing the contracts is completed.
PM instructs officials to prepare proposals for bringing down prices of commodities
Glencore hands back Prodeco's mining contracts to Colombia
COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation
CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure
Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen
Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX
IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
Read more stories
Comments