ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Brazil's Vale agrees to $7 billion Brumadinho disaster settlement

  • In a securities filing, Vale said it would book a further 19.8 billion reais related to the agreement this year.
  • Vale shares, suspended for the announcement, reopened up 2.3%, then pared gains to trade little changed by late morning. On Wednesday.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO: Brazilian miner Vale said on Thursday it had reached a 37.7 billion real ($7 billion) agreement with prosecutors and the state of Minas Gerais to settle claims stemming from the collapse of a mining dam in 2019 which killed 270 people.

In a securities filing, Vale said it would book a further 19.8 billion reais related to the agreement this year.

Vale shares, suspended for the announcement, reopened up 2.3%, then pared gains to trade little changed by late morning. On Wednesday, as initial information of the agreement emerged, shares jumped 3%.

Brazil's most deadly mining tragedy has hampered Vale's performance over the past two years as it was forced to curb production amid new safety protocols.

The government of Minas Gerais, where the disaster occurred, said the agreement does not set a ceiling on potential costs associated with the environmental cleanup, which Vale will have to cover.

It also does not interfere with any criminal cases against Vale personnel, the government said.

Leonardo Correa, analyst at BTG Pactual, said in a note the agreement appeared positive for the company and was significantly lower than the 54 billion reais the government had initially wanted. According to Correa, the positives also went beyond the headline figure.

"This is not really about numbers, this is more about putting an overhang source behind the company and turning the Brumadinho page," he said, referring to the town where the dam collapsed.

On Wednesday, Vale reported lackluster annual production figures, but flagged a potential rebound in both output and sales in 2021.

Vale said it closed 2020 with 322 million tonnes of annual iron ore production capacity, and it expects that number to rise to 350 million tonnes by the end of 2021.

Vale Brazilian miner Minas Gerais new safety protocols

Brazil's Vale agrees to $7 billion Brumadinho disaster settlement

COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters