Eight million Kashmiri under siege in IIOJK: Ali Haider Zaidi

  • The minister said that India had also closed all the educational opportunities for the Kashmir children.
APP 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that eight million Kashmiris were under siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since 5th August, 2019.

In a video message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Friday, he said that Indian forces had turned occupied Kashmir into biggest jail of the world.

“We feel lot of pain for our Kashmiri mothers and sisters facing atrocities and brutalities of Indian forces," he said, adding that similarly Kashmiri youth were also facing illegal detentions and tortures.

The minister said that India had also closed all the educational opportunities for the Kashmir children.

Ali Haider Zaidi said that Pakistani nation understood the pain of Kashmiri brethren.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had been highlighting the Kashmir issue at all international forums including United Nations and OIC from day one”, he said.

The minister said Pakistani nation would never leave our Kashmiri brethern alone, adding that “we are with Kashmir people and will remain with them till last”.

He shared the famous sayings of -Albert Einstein – “The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything”.

The minister said that Kashmir Solidarity Day rally would be organized in Karachi on February 5. He invited all the citizens of the Karachi to participate in the rally.

He said the rally would commence from Insaf House No 3 pm and would culminate at Mazar-e-Quaid aiming give message to the world that we all Pakistani and particularly people Karachi were standing with Kashmiri brethren.

