Govt offering soft loans to GB youth for tourism promotion: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said the federal government was offering soft loans to the youth of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) under Kamyab Jawan Programme to promote tourism related businesses in the region.

In a meeting with GB Minister for Tourism and Culture Raja Nasir Ali Khan, he said the federal and GB governments would work jointly to ensure development of the youth under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Usman Dar said the government had set a target to disburse concessionary loans amounting to Rs 100 billion among the talented youth of country.

‘Skill for All’ programme, initiated with Rs 10 billion seed money, was underway to impart vocational and technical trainings to youth in traditional and modern trades, he added.

Minister for Tourism Nasir Khan said the GB youth would take maximum benefits from the programme, adding Investment in tourism sector would eventually bring prosperity and economic growth in the area.