ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 23 more patients, infects 579 others: CM Sindh

  • The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID19 SOPs.
APP 04 Feb 2021

KARACHI: As many as 23 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,059 and 579 new cases emerged when 11,125 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Murad said that 23 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,059 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 11,125 samples were tested which detected 579 cases that constituted 5.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,768,313 tests have been conducted against which 249,497 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 226,414 patients have recovered, including 397 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 19,024 patients were under treatment of them 18,362 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 647 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 600 patients was stated to be critical, including 79 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 579 new cases, 293 have been detected from Karachi, including 117 from East, 89 South, 31 Korangi, 25 West, 18 Central and 13 Malir.

Hyderabad has 102, Thatta 18, Jamshoro 15, Badin 12, Sujawal 10, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 9 each, Mirpurkhas, Shikarpur, Dadu and Khairpur 8 each, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 7 each, Jacobabad 6, Ghotki and Nausheroferoze 5 each, Tando Allahyar, Qamber and Larkana 4 each, Sukkur 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Coronavirus CM Sindh

COVID-19 claims 23 more patients, infects 579 others: CM Sindh

COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters