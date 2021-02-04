COVID-19 claims 23 more patients, infects 579 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 23 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,059 and 579 new cases emerged when 11,125 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Murad said that 23 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,059 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 11,125 samples were tested which detected 579 cases that constituted 5.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,768,313 tests have been conducted against which 249,497 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 226,414 patients have recovered, including 397 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 19,024 patients were under treatment of them 18,362 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 647 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 600 patients was stated to be critical, including 79 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 579 new cases, 293 have been detected from Karachi, including 117 from East, 89 South, 31 Korangi, 25 West, 18 Central and 13 Malir.

Hyderabad has 102, Thatta 18, Jamshoro 15, Badin 12, Sujawal 10, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 9 each, Mirpurkhas, Shikarpur, Dadu and Khairpur 8 each, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 7 each, Jacobabad 6, Ghotki and Nausheroferoze 5 each, Tando Allahyar, Qamber and Larkana 4 each, Sukkur 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow COVID19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).