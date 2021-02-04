ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Corn up 3-5 cents, wheat up 4-5 cents, wheat steady-down 2 cents

  • The US Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 736,600 tonnes in the week ended Jan. 28.
  • CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 1-1/2 cents at $6.46-3/4 per bushel.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

WHEAT - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel

Wheat easing on technical selling, firm dollar.

The US Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 736,600 tonnes in the week ended Jan. 28, near the high end of market estimates that ranged from 250,000 to 750,000 tonnes.

CBOT March wheat hit technical resistance at its five-day moving average before falling below its 30-day moving average during overnight trading.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 1-1/2 cents at $6.46-3/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last up 1 cent at $6.26-1/2 per bushel. MGEX March spring wheat was 1 cent higher at $6.26 per bushel.

CORN - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel

Strong exports underpin corn market. USDA said weekly corn export sales were a record 7.52 million tonnes following massive purchases by China. The weekly total was in line with forecasts that ranged from 6 million to 8.3 million tonnes.

Most-active corn peaked at $5.58, its highest since June 28, 2013, overnight.

CBOT March corn was last 3-1/2 cents higher at $5.55-1/2 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel

Soybean futures firming on hopes of a pick-up in demand for US supplies due to harvest delays in Brazil.

USDA said weekly soybean export sales totaled 1.457 million tonnes, in line with trade expectations.

Benchmark March soybeans failed to hold support above 20-day moving average overnight.

CBOT March soybeans were last up 4 cents at $13.75-1/4 per bushel.

