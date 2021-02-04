ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
IHC serves notices to ministries in Veena Malik's children case

  • He prayed the court to take legal action against staff of high commission.
APP 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to the ministries of interior and foreign affairs in a case against shifting of renowned actress Veena Malik’s children to Pakistan from abroad.

The court also directed the petitioner Asad Khattak, the ex-husband of Veena Malik, to submit court process fee till next date.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, said that after submission of fee the registrar office would issue notices.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that a Dubai court had ordered on April 4, 2018 that the his two children couldn’t be taken out of Dubai. He alleged that his ex-wife Veena Malik had shifted the children to Pakistan illegally with the help of Pakistan High Commission in UAE.

He prayed the court to take legal action against staff of high commission.

IHC serves notices to ministries in Veena Malik's children case

