OGRA increases RLNG price by $0.88 per MMBTU

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Thursday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month.

According to a notification issued by the authority, there is $0.8883 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) increase in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of February as compared to January.

The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $9.3570 per MMBTU, which was $8.4687 during the last month.

Similarly, there is a $0.8875 per MMBTU surge in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for the current month as compared to the corresponding period.

The new price of the RLNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $9.6191 per MMBTU, which was $8.7316 in January.