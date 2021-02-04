SHC serves notice on PPP MPA for holding a post in Water Board

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday served notice to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sajid Jokhio for holding the post of Water Board.

The petitioner advocate Muhammad Zaman told the court that the PPP MPA was illegally appointed as Vice Chairman of Water Board.

The court issued notice to Jokhio and sought a reply from Election Commission and others. The petitioner stated that no member of the Assembly could hold the post of any government institution.

He said the appointment of Sajid Jokhio as Vice Chairman Water Board was illegal. The appointment was the violation of Article 163 of the Constitution.