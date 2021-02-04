Buzdar congrates nation on missile test

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the successful test of Ghaznavi ballistic missile and paid tributes to scientists and engineers.

In a statement on Thursday, the CM expressed the satisfaction that another milestone has been achieved by making the national defence impregnable.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tribute to two security officials that embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan and extended sympathies to the families of Naib Subedar Amin Ullah and Sepoy Sher Zameen.

The CM has also prayed for early recovery of the injured jawans. The martyrs that sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country are the heroes of the nation, he added.