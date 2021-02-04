ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Polish gas firm PGNiG's 2020 LNG imports rise 10pc

  • The following months will bring an increase in the frequency of (LNG) deliveries. In the second and third quarter, we plan to collect a total of about 15 cargos.
  • PGNiG said the share of Russian gas accounted for 60% of total gas imports in 2020, stable year on year.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

WARSAW: Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG rose by 10% in 2020 to 3.76 billion cubic metres (bcm), as the company continues to look to reduce its reliance on Russian gas, it said on Thursday.

PGNiG buys most of the gas it resells from Russia's Gazprom via the Yamal pipeline based on a contract that expires in 2022. But it diversifying supplies by buying LNG from Qatar, the United States and elsewhere.

"The following months will bring an increase in the frequency of (LNG) deliveries. In the second and third quarter, we plan to collect a total of about 15 cargos," PGNiG Chief Executive Pawel Majewski said in a statement.

PGNiG said the share of Russian gas accounted for 60% of total gas imports in 2020, stable year on year.

"For several years we have been consistently limiting the import of natural gas from Russia. But the possibilities of further reducing supplies from the eastern direction are limited. We are bound by the 'take or pay' formula contained in the Yamal contract that is binding on PGNiG until the end of 2022," Majewski also said.

Beyond 2022 PGNiG plans to import more LNG from the United States and also receive gas from Norway via the planned Baltic Sea gas connection.

Gazprom LNG imports PGNiG

Polish gas firm PGNiG's 2020 LNG imports rise 10pc

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters