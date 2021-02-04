Opposition only interested in getting rid of corruption cases: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the opposition is only interested in getting rid of their corruption cases.

Responding to a tweet of Pakistan Muslim League leader, Ahsan Iqbal, the federal minister said “All your interest is that how your cases would end and this cannot be done through this assembly. Therefore; you have decided not to let the assembly run”.

He continued, “Neither policy nor performance are your issue nor are you a serious opposition”.

The tweet came in response to the tweet of Ahsan Iqbal who stated that it has been told in the national assembly clearly that the opposition will listen to the government only if it would talk about performance and policy.