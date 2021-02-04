ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Cement export decreases 1.61pc to $142.927mn in 1st half

  • The country exported cement worth US $142.927 million during July-December (2020-21), showing negative growth of 1.61 percent.
APP 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exports of cement from the country witnessed a decrease of 1.61 percent during the first half of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported cement worth US $142.927 million during July-December (2020-21) as against the exports of US $145.261million during July-December (2019-20), showing negative growth of 1.61 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement however rose by 14.11 percent by going up from 3,790,195 metric tons to 4,325,060 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of cement dipped by 8.58 percent during the month of December 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during December 2020 were recorded at US $ 19.253 million against the exports of US $ 21.061 million in December 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of cement however increased by 6.20 percent during December 2020 as compared to the exports of $18.129 million in November 2020, the PBS data revealed.

