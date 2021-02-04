Coronaviris vaccine distributed district wise for frontline healthcare workers

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department has distributed Noval Coronavirus Vaccine district wise according to the number of health professionals registered for vaccination in the province.

According to the Health Department on Thursday, 23,435 doses of vaccine were given to the Lahore district, 6,096 to Faisalabad, 3,063 to Gujranwala, 4,437 to Rawalpindi, 1,390 to Sargodha, 940 to Sialkot,

5,855 to Multan, 1330 to Bahawalpur, 970 to Attock, 380 to Bahawalnagar, 370 to Bhakkar, 825 to Chakwal, 260 to Chineot, 1006 to Jhang, 1202 to Dera Ghazi Khan, 1309 to Gujrat, 603 to Hafizabad, 803 to Jhelum, 539 to Kasur, 580 to Khanewal, 645 to Khoshab, 1541 to Layyah, 347 to Lodharan, 1146 to Sahiwal, 972 to Mandi Bahauddin, 927 to Mianwali, 727 to Nankana Sahib, 831 to Narowal, 1236 to Okara, 484 to Pakpatan, 540 to Rajanpur, 1,476 to Rahimyar Khan, 876 Sheikhupura, 824 Toba Tek Singh and 923 doses of coronavirus vaccine had been sent to Vehari district.

The vaccine doses had been distributed according to the number of frontline Healthcare workers registered with the Vaccine Management System till Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that only frontline healthcare workers have been being vaccinated in the first phase. However, all citizens would be given vaccination phase-wise.