Transparent Senate election to ensure strong democracy: Asad Umar
- The minster said the power of democracy comes from the parliament and from the elected representatives' moral strength, and not from any of the armed force.
04 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said the transparent Senate election would strengthen democracy in the county.
"A system of Senate elections in which the people see that the consciences of the elected representatives are being auctioned will weaken the democratic system," he said in a tweet.
The minster said the power of democracy comes from the parliament and from the elected representatives' moral strength, and not from any of the armed force.
