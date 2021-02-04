Iranian CG calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Consul General of Iran in Karachi, Ahmad Mohammadi paid farewell call on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Consul General for strengthening the friendly ties between the two countries, for promotion of bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation, said a statement on Thursday.

The Iranian CG said that Pakistan and Iran have decades long religious, traditional and trade relations which need to be more strengthened in better interest of people of both Islamic neighboring countries.