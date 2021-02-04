PM for ensuring all administrative measures to check prices of wheat flour, other essential items

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that as wheat floor was a basic essential commodity and its price affects the poor people mostly, therefore all required administrative measures be ensured to make it available at affordable rates.

The government was fully focusing on the provision of relief to common man, he maintained.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here to review the measures being taken to bring down the prices of basic essential items.

Minister for Finance, Minister for Economic Affairs, Governor State Bank and senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting was told that the government’s economic policies were being fully welcomed by the business community. The traders’ community was encouraged by the government’s policies which despite the Covid-19 pandemic provided them conducive and business-friendly environment.

Various suggestions for bringing down the prices of basic essential goods and commodities were presented before the meeting.

Besides various administrative measures, the suggestions also included the utilization of technology for ensuring transparency in the system and eliminating the exploitation of farmers.

The Prime Minister directed for immediate finalization of the under consideration proposals so that their implementation could be ensured.